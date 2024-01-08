"Bro's only fighting to fund tattoos" - Dan Hooker getting inked once again triggers hilarious reactions from fans

Dan Hooker has not competed since breaking his arm during his UFC 290 split-decision victory over Jalin Turner. 'The Hangman' appeared set to return to the octagon at UFC on ESPN 52, but broke his arm in the same place less than two weeks before the highly anticipated bout. While recovering from his injury, the No.9-ranked lightweight seems to have found the time to add even more tattoos onto his frame.

Hooker shared a photo of his latest trip to the tattoo parlor, captioning the post:

"Here we go again 😂 @joshkuhne @phreshink"

Check out the post below:

Shortly thereafter, fans had mixed reactions in response to the fighter's post on social media. @elrobotrooster claimed:

"Bro’s only fighting to fund tattoos"

@quadtdg suggested that the tattoos could be a part of Hooker's recent success:

"New mythical fighter : tatted Dan Hooker"

@denis.tech97 suggested that the No.9-ranked lightweight could possibly be going through some tough times:

"Bro's going through the worst mid life crisis lol"

@isslondon joked that the UFC 5 character designers may not be thrilled with Hooker's recent tattoo additions:

"UFC 5 characters designers should be tired of this 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣"

@sj.97542 was not a fan of the artwork that 'The Hangman' has gotten tattooed on his body:

"Bros ruining his body these tattoos are dreadful 😂"

@kamolbyusmovington2 compared Hooker to Marvel supervillain Thanos:

"Dan hooker collecting new tattoos like theyre infinity stones"

@lukemcgooke pointed out that Hooker has made a significant transformation recently:

"You went from no tattoos to being fully hooked on getting tattooed 😂"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Dan Hooker claims Islam Makhachev could retire before facing Arman Tsarukyan again

Back in 2021, Dan Hooker faced Islam Makhachev at UFC 267, losing the bout with a first-round submission. The No.9-ranked lightweight recently revealed that he believes the lightweight champion will retire before facing Arman Tsarukyan once again. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, 'The Hangman' stated:

"He ain't going to fight him. I guarantee he'll retire by the time Arman gets there, for sure... Too risky, there's too much risk. There's too many other easier fights out there. Stylistically. The bigger names who are actually - no one's going to buy an Arman Tsarukyan pay-per-view. Come on, you know what I mean. No one's tuning into the press conference. No one's giving the $80 for the pay-per-view. You’d rather watch Islam fight [Conor] McGregor or [Justin] Gaethje or someone like that."

Check out Dan Hooker's comments on Islam Makhachev below:

Makhachev defeated Tsarukyan via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 149. Despite making his promotional debut on short notice at the young age of 22, the No.4-ranked lightweight was considered to give the lightweight champion his toughest challenge thus far.