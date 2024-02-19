"Bro's life is like a movie" - Fans react as Ilia Topuria hosts baby's gender reveal party a day after becoming UFC champion

The good news doesn't appear to have stopped coming for Ilia Topuria. At UFC 298, he dethroned long-reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski to become the new king at 145 pounds.

Just a day later, he was at a gender reveal ceremony for his baby. In a clip that has made the rounds on social media, the newly crowned featherweight champion can be seen alongside his partner, as the two find out that they are expecting a daughter.

Check out the clip here:

In the build-up to UFC 298, Ilia Topuria got a lot of time in the limelight, and following his win, plenty of fans have rallied behind 'El Matador'. Many took to the comments section of the post to congratulate Topuria and express their opinions.

One user wrote:

"Bro's life is like a movie"

Another user commended him for the confidence he displayed in the build-up to the fight, saying:

"Yeah this dude wasn't losing lol"

Others congratulated Topuria and his partner:

"Congrats to the new champ"

"living his best life .. well done"

Another user referenced Ilia Topuria's rivalry with Paddy Pimblett, and wrote:

"Ilia is a savage, from 'hand sanitizer boy' to stardom, did Paddy light the fire?"

Check out some of the top comments here:

Ilia Topuria calls out Conor McGregor for a fight in Spain

'El Matador' has often spoken about his desire to bring the UFC to Spain, and in his post-fight octagon interview at UFC 298, he took the mic to call out Conor McGregor as his opponent of choice for a card in his home country.

Speaking to Joe Rogan after knocking out Alexander Volkanovski in the second round, Topuria said:

"Dana, Hunter, it's showtime, It's time to send the UFC to Spain. And Conor McGregor, if you still have some balls, I'll be waiting for you in Spain."

Check out the clip here (2:39 for Topuria's comments):

McGregor himself is a former featherweight champion and found most of his success in the UFC at 145 pounds.

Since then, the Irishman has moved up multiple weight classes, so it's unlikely the fight comes to fruition as things stand. That being said, Topuria has also fought at lightweight in the past, meaning there is a possibility, albeit a slim one, that the two end up facing off in the future.