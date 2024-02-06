"Who does bro think he is" - Fans roast Ilia Topuria for calling for potential UFC Spain feature at renowned Santiago Bernabeu stadium 

Ilia Topuria will challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the 145-pound title in the main event of UFC 298 in less than two weeks in what is undoubtedly the biggest fight of his career.

The No.3-ranked featherweight recently expressed his desire to fight at UFC Spain in 2024, which might take place at the historic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour about the UFC event in Spain, 'El Matador' stated:

''Of course, it's going to happen in 2024... When? I don't know, at the end of the year, maybe. And where? I hope it's going to happen in Madrid [at] the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium... The stadium is ready to make events. You can close the roof. You can [cover the grass]. They made it especially for events so it would be one of the biggest ticket sales in UFC history."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (14.59):

As per Helwani, Topuria has signed a new deal with the UFC, and upon signing, there have been some positive discussions about an event in Spain in 2024.

Fans soon rushed to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

''Who does bro think he is''

''Bros a b-side fighter calling for the Bernabeu''

''The guy has ridiculous confidence, even more than prime Conor, he might be onto something, I can't wait for the fight.''

Ilia Topuria revealed that he got "super bad vibes" from Conor McGregor as a human

Conor McGregor has rubbed some of his peers the wrong way at times. According to a 10-month-old interview with Ilia Topuria on the Wild Project podcast, 'El Matador' is among the fighters who do not find McGregor particularly likable.

During the interview, Topuria was asked about his thoughts on the Irishman, to which he replied:

"Super bad vibes! Look, analyzing people as human beings, let's look at Conor. A guy, his wife, his children, his family. I can't give an opinion, I don't know how these people are. He might be an excellent person and I perceived his energy in a different way from what it is. He simply came to work, to put on a show. But the feeling I had when he was around was, 'Keep him away! Keep him away!"

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (0.13):