"Bro's doing sidequests" - Fans react as $200 million-worth Conor McGregor shows off new line of cigars 

Conor McGregor has not entered the octagon in nearly four years, as his last appearance came at UFC 264 in July 2021 when he suffered a broken leg in his loss to Dustin Poirier. Despite his inactivity from mixed martial arts, 'The Notorious' remains among the biggest stars in the sport.

Ad

The former double champ, who has a net worth of $200 million, recently took to Instagram to show off his latest business venture, a cigar line labeled Notorious Cigars. He captioned the post:

"My new @notoriouscigars are ready! #Enjoy #Tasty"

Check out the post from Conor McGregor below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

Fans shared their reaction to McGregor's most recent business. @tonysmuffinbaker claimed that he is now doing sidequests:

"Bro's doing sidequests"

@deiyden_241 suggested that the former double champ will never fight again:

"This guy is never fighting again"

@yeisinnocent believes that 'The Notorious' will be a billionaire soon:

"The rebrand finna go crazy! BIG CONOR! Billionaire status on the way! Bugattis Divot on the way!!!"

Ad

@o_pedrinn21 is ready to accept that McGregor is now retired from mixed martial arts:

"Conor I love you but I have to accept that you retired"

@carolinalopes.only labeled the combat sports star as the definition of dominance:

"The definition of dominance: class, success, and that signature McGregor energy. 🍾🔥 If you respect the grind, tap that like button 👉"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Ad

Fan reactions

Bo Nickal details first meeting with Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor was one of several UFC stars on hand for Donald Trump's inauguration last month.

Ad

Bo Nickal, who was also present, had the opportunity to meet the former double champ for the first time, detailing the experience on the Nickals and Dimes Podcast, stating:

"I think Trump was about to go on or about to speak and all of a sudden, these people start to run into me and I'm like, 'Yo, what the h**l' and I turn around and there's this mob of people and they're like all looking at somebody in the center and I'm like, 'Who is that, who is that?' Mob kind of like runs through me, like parts around me."

Ad

He continued:

"Very center, Conor McGregor, and he's like, 'Bo, how you doing, mate? You're killing it.' And I'm like, 'Yo, what's up bro?' Keep up the work, keep up the work, and I was like, 'I will, man, good to see you, bro' and then just kept going and I was like, 'What the h**l?' He was the only guy I saw that was really getting mobbed and there were some heavy hitters in there. Yeah, there was heavy hitters."

Ad

Check out Bo Nickal's comments on meeting Conor McGregor below:

McGregor's encounter with Nickal shows just how popular 'The Notorious' remains despite his inactivity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.