"Bro saying he’ll be triple champ" - Fans react as Dillon Danis plays 'Smash or Pass' featuring Islam Makhachev, Khamzat Chimaev, and other UFC stars

Former Bellator fighter Dillon Danis recently played a game of "Smash or Pass" comprising a list of several UFC contenders and celebrities. This promotional segment filmed for his upcoming fight against YouTuber KSI garnered mixed reactions from fans.

Given a list of fighters from different backgrounds, including Khamzat Chimaev, Islam Makhachev, Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, and Khabib Nurmagomedov, Danis chose "Smash" for them all, implying he'd prevail over all of them. However, he had some choice words for Belal Muhammad towards the end:

"Smash. F*** him, man. He's a f****** loser"

Watch Dillon Danis' play the game below:

Fans were quick to troll Danis for choosing to 'Smash' almost every fighter, with one fan writing:

"Bro saying he'll be triple champ"

Chase DeMoor, a fighter at Misfits Promotion, who was also named in the video, wrote:

"Dillion my G! ima need a pause after these smashes brotha! @dillondanis"

Others commented:

"Blud thinks he is Khamzat"

"Guys all talk"

"My god I'd love to see him in a cage with Khamzat. Would be tapping for mercy in 10 seconds"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans react to Dillon Danis' Smash or Pass video. [Screenshot courtesy: @IfnBoxing on X]

Dillon Danis alleges that KSI is in talks with Turki Alalshikh regarding a blockbuster matchup

After his loss to Logan Paul, Dillon Danis is now scheduled to fight YouTuber KSI at the Misfits Promotions' Unfinished Business card. The rivalry between them remains tense as the former Bellator star accused the British social media star of being in negotiations with Turki Alalshikh to take on a certain fighter.

Although the 31-year-old was reluctant to name the fighter in question, the majority of fans speculated it to be Conor McGregor. A fight between 'The Notorious' and 'The Nightmare' has always been a topic of conversation ever since the Irishman called him out. In the interview, Danis revealed:

"I know who you're talking to Turki about. C'mon. It's not gonna happen, and if it does, you're gonna die. Don't think I don't know everything."

Check out Dillon Danis' comments below:

