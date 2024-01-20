"Bro says this every event" - Fans react to Dana White announcing record-breaking UFC 297 ticket sales two days before the event

UFC CEO Dana White announced that the opening pay-per-view of the year, UFC 297, which is to be held in Canada, has broken the country's records for arena ticket sales.

White announced the numbers behind the records at the pre-fight press conference, saying:

“First of all, gate: 7.6 million dollars US. 18,100 sold out! Highest grossing arena in history and the highest gate ever for Canada.”

Fans reacted to the announcement, with some questioning Dana White's claims:

"Bro says this every event"

"Do we believe this tho? You’ve heard his power slap numbers…"

"Same guy who says power slap does better numbers than every sport combined so there’s that"

Fans questioned the large amount of tickets still available on Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the UFC for the event:

"Sold out? Not according to Ticketmaster. Plenty of overpriced seats left"

Other fans contested the information by arguing that ticket prices are higher than ever:

"But can you comment on Dana saying the event is sold out, because it most definitely is not sold out at the moment"

"As far as the gate goes it's just bragging about how this is the most they've ever charged. They've sold out many times"

"Record set for most expensive seats. Odd brag to a room full fans"

UFC 297 prediction: Chael Sonnen picks his main event winner between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis

Former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on UFC 297's main event.

Sonnen claimed that despite Dricus du Plessis' obvious talent, he is not as good as the champion, Sean Strickland. He then explained that the main event was an endurance battle and backed Strickland to prevail over his challenger.

Sonnen said:

"He's [Dricus du Plessis] a fantastic fighter. I just don't think he's Sean Strickland... Who a better fighter is, guys, that's three to five minutes. That, for sure, will be over in the first round. The whole game and the whole battle of who's the better fighter, for about the first three minutes, that matters. And, for sure, by five minutes, we're done. You see a second round, you're now in the tough guy business. You see a third and fourth round, you're now in the extreme tough guy business. Two tough guys, I'm taking Sean Strickland."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (4:22):