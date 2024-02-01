"Bro shoots more than Merab" - Fans react as footage of veteran UFC referee Marc Goddard as a fighter resurfaces

An old compilation video featuring Marc Goddard during his time as a fighter has recently surfaced online.

Goddard is a well-regarded and seasoned MMA referee with extensive experience, having overseen many prominent bouts in the UFC and other top promotions over his more than twenty years of involvement in the sport. Surprisingly, few are aware that he also had a career as a professional MMA fighter.

A highlight video showcasing Goddard's fights recently reemerged on X, sparking an array of reactions from MMA fans.

Check out the video below:

One fan wrote:

"He really likes going for armbars"

Another wrote:

"Holy sh*t, the man is a beast!"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Should stick to fighting"

"I understand in the heat of the moment contesting a decision but some of these fighters might wanna talk to Marc nice next time 😤😤😤"

"Bro shoots more than Merab"

"Marc Goddard vs. Herb Dean UFC 300 main event"

"Vid went kinda hard until the end when he gave up full mount ground and pound for an armbar attempt."

Goddard is a former mixed martial artist and submission grappler who participated in 14 heavyweight matches during his five-year fighting tenure. He ended his career with a 7-6-1 record before retiring from active competition in 2008.

Is Marc Goddard a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu?

Marc Goddard's dedication to mixed martial arts extends beyond being an experienced referee. With a genuine passion for the sport, he ventured into the cage as a competitor well before transitioning to officiating matches. His professional MMA debut dates back to the early stages of the sport in the UK, starting in 2002.

In 2007, he was named the head referee of Cage Warriors, marking a significant milestone in his career. From that point onward, Goddard's career flourished as he officiated over 1000 fights spanning various promotions and countries.

Goddard's dedication to martial arts pushed him to excel in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He refined his skills and achieved a second-degree black belt under the guidance of his coach, Braulio Estima, in January 2023.