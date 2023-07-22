"Can the UFC trade Keith Peterson" - Marc Goddard hailed by Terrance McKinney and others for commanding intervention during a Cage Warriors fight

Marc Goddard is a seasoned UFC referee who has garnered respect from fighters and fans alike for his fair and decisive rulings inside the octagon.

Recently, Goddard found himself the center of attention during a middleweight bout between Will Currie and Jorge Bueno at the Cage Warriors 157 event.

Currie began unleashing a barrage of elbows to the back of Bueno's head at the end of the first round. Such strikes are strictly forbidden in MMA due to their potential to cause severe damage and injury. Goddard immediately noticed the illegal shots and issued a warning to the 24-year-old Brit.

'Drago' ignored the referee's warning and continued to hurl illegal elbows at his opponent. Goddard quickly stepped in, separating the two fighters, and chastised Currie for his blatant contempt for the rules.

The MMA community erupted in admiration for Goddard's decisive intervention, hailing the veteran referee's commitment to maintaining fairness and safety in the sport.

UFC lightweight fighter Terrance McKinney wrote:

"Can the ufc trade Keith Peterson for Marc Goddard full time? I know a bunch of fighters who will sign off on that trade."

One fan commented:

"I needed a father like this."

Another wrote:

"He’s a damn good ref."

Yet another fan applauded the referee's evolution:

"Marc Goddard used to be a bit inconsistent a few years ago, but man has he improved to be the real 'gold standard' in reffing."

Is UFC referee Marc Goddard a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu?

Marc Goddard's passion for mixed martial arts goes far beyond being a knowledgeable fan and referee. He's a true practitioner at heart, and long before he took on the role of overseeing matches, he stepped into the cage himself as a competitor. His professional debut dates back to the early days of MMA in the UK, back in 2002.

Goddard demonstrated his abilities by winning his first three professional fights. He finished his career with a 7-6-1 record before opting to withdraw from active competition in 2008.

Goddard's commitment to the martial arts propelled him to higher levels in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Under the tutelage of his coach, Braulio Estima, he honed his skills to become a second-degree black belt.