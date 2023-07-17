Terrance McKinney accuses UFC referee Keith Peterson of negligence, says opponent’s illegal fence grabs cost him victory

Terrance McKinney comes down heavily in a tweet, blaming the referee, Keith Peterson, for ignoring his opponent's fence grabs, which he believes cost him the match.

"Ok I lost but how many times do you get to put your fingers in the cage for leverage? The ref ain’t suppose to just swat your hand away they’re suppose to warn you and then stand you up if you do it again. He did it the first round too The same ref that didn’t give me my mouthpiece back during the Dober fight too, what happened to no non sense!?"

Terrance McKinney started well against his opponent, Nazim Sadykhov, at UFC on ESPN 49. However, his opponent, Sadykhov, despite giving him a takedown in the first round and surviving a submission maneuver, changed the course of the fight in the second. He clutched McKinney in a rear naked choke, forcing him to an immediate submission.

Terrance McKinney's opponent is a teammate of Aljamain Sterling

Terrance McKinney's UFC on ESPN 49 opponent is a teammate of the reigning UFC bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling. Sterling was in attendance to support his teammate, Nazim Sadykhov, at the UFC Apex, in the lightweight bout against McKinney. Sadykhov didn't disappoint Sterling and fought off a submission hold in the first round before dramatically turning the tide in his favor in the next.

It was the ninth straight win for Nazim Sadykhov, who also avenged the loss of his other teammate, Matt Frevola. In his post-fight interview, while addressing him, he termed himself the "most loyal friend" they could find.

"I’m the most loyal friend you could find. [Matt] Frevola I got you my brother. I got you. I waited 8 weeks to say that, feels great... Obviously, I respect Terrance McKinney. I didn’t have any feud with him to begin with, but hey listen the world is a boomerang so that victory came back around to us." [UFC's official YouTube]

