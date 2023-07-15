"Bro still think the Conor fight happening" - Michael Chandler aggressive hint at Conor McGregor fight date met by uninterested fans

Conor McGregor's much-awaited return to action is slated to be against Michael Chandler in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter. The two fighters are coaching opposing teams on season 31 of the show.

However, McGregor's persistent problems with the United States Anti-Doping Agency and his absence from the drug testing pool have prevented the UFC from announcing an official date for the fight. Chandler's attempts at suggesting a potential bout in December led to much uproar from skeptical fans.

Kevin @flawlessvictry7 @MikeChandlerMMA Dude…it’s not happening. It really sucks, payday would have been nice. But Connor isn’t going to get off the sauce. Can’t sit out 2 years during the latter end of your prime waiting on him. He’s juiced to the gills. Fight Fiziev, that fight would be insanity.

"Dude…it’s not happening. It really sucks, payday would have been nice. But Connor isn’t going to get off the sauce. Can’t sit out 2 years during the latter end of your prime waiting on him. He’s juiced to the gills. Fight Fiziev, that fight would be insanity."

"Bro still think the Conor fight happening [loudly crying face emoji]"

"We’re in july, my brother"

"Keep dreaming"

Fans also weighed in on Conor McGregor's situation with USADA.

Benjamin_Durden 🇨🇦 💀 @Benjamin1234996 @MikeChandlerMMA He hasn't entered the testing pool. So if it's December your agreeing to fight a Conor who would hit positive for likely more than one banned substance.

"He hasn't entered the testing pool. So if it's December your agreeing to fight a Conor who would hit positive for likely more than one banned substance."

DarrenM @alternatemma

Chandler has to agree as well, since Conor may be juicing. It’s an unfair advantage for Conor.



(1/2) @MikeChandlerMMA USADA isn’t the issue. It’s Conor not picking a date. UFC would have to spin it, but he could enter the USADA pool the week of the fight and UFC could okay it.Chandler has to agree as well, since Conor may be juicing. It’s an unfair advantage for Conor.(1/2)

"USADA isn’t the issue. It’s Conor not picking a date. UFC would have to spin it, but he could enter the USADA pool the week of the fight and UFC could okay it. Chandler has to agree as well, since Conor may be juicing. It’s an unfair advantage for Conor."

Fans also offered alternative dates, predictions, and remarked on Michael Chandler's desperation.

"Any month in the year , when mcgregor lands that left your sleeping !"

"No matter the month, Chandler wins"

Matty @mattyh2003 @MikeChandlerMMA bro is really begging at this point it gets worse every week

"bro is really begging at this point it gets worse every week"

"I swear if Conor ducks this fight he should no longer be considered an MMA fighter"

Michael Chandler vs Conor McGregor: Chandler mocks 'The Notorious' for having small hands

Michael Chandler is currently getting the better of Conor McGregor on The Ultimate Fighter as his team has won all seven quarterfinal bouts against Team McGregor.

The tension of the competition boiled over to a face-off between the two UFC fighters resulting in McGregor shoving Chandler.

However, Michael Chandler made fun of 'The Notorious' by mocking his hands and calling them 'disproportionately small'.

"Look at how small @TheNotoriousMMA hands are. That’s probably the biggest reason I barely felt the push. Much bigger muscles these days…but still the same TINY hands. [raised hand emoji]"

Check out his tweets below:

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA 🏼 Look at how small @TheNotoriousMMA hands are. That’s probably the biggest reason I barely felt the push. Much bigger muscles these days…but still the same TINY hands.

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA I will say…I hadn’t spent a lot of time around Conor before the show…but that was the first thing I noticed - disproportionately small hands.