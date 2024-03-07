"Bro thought he was in an edit" - Fans troll PFL heavyweight Mickael Groguhe after his lackadaisical approach leads to brutal KO loss

PFL Europe featured a knockout that is likely to become a meme in the online MMA community.

Mickael Groguhe entered the PFL Smart Cage on a three-fight winning streak, which consisted of all first-round finishes. He returned to mixed martial arts a couple of days shy of one year away from competing and came out with quite a curious approach.

Groguhe came out hands down against Islem Masraf and was halted with a head kick and follow-up grounded punches 10 seconds into the contest. Masraf improved to 3-0 in MMA with consecutive first-round finishes and a 100 percent finishing rate. Conversely, Groguhe's record was set back to 3-2, and the hulking heavyweight would need to go back to the proverbial drawing board.

Several X users clamored to have their say on the bizarre defense devoid of KO loss, and a sizable tweet thread emerged from that.

@kaydym8 said:

"Bro thought he was in an edit"

@moves_cool stated:

"Crazy gameplan"

@CrashTestDummyT quipped:

"🤣😂 best thing I've seen in a while "

@ShareBear1776 said:

"Xbox controller died."

@LottoLabs stated:

"Finally one time I think I could have done better"

@ConspiracyClean quipped:

"He just learned a very important lesson"

Check out the clip of the succinct, unusual PFL Europe knockout below:

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Cedric Doumbe suffered his first MMA loss against Baysangur Chamsoudinov in the PFL Europe headliner in Paris. The fight was stopped in the third round due to a foot injury to the former kickboxing champion.

The heavyweight hierarchy at PFL

While the aforementioned bout marked the promotional debuts of both heavyweights, the PFL has several standout established combatants in that weight category.

Renan Ferreira captured the PFL heavyweight title in their 2023 season. He is also on the heels of a lightning-quick stoppage against Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader at the PFL vs. Bellator MMA event that went down near the end of February.

Ante Delija was the PFL heavyweight king at the end of the 2022 season. He won the title that year with consecutive first-round striking-based finishes over the aforementioned Renan Ferreira and Matheus Scheffel in the tournament finals.

Bruno Cappelozza cemented himself as the PFL heavyweight titleholder once the dust settled on the 2021 season. He bested Ante Delija in the finals after defeating Delija during his first fight of the season, and the Delija runs bookended his championship-winning year.

Cappelozza looks to rebound from his recent setback versus Vadim Nemkov at the previously mentioned PFL vs Bellator card. However, he is always among the most proficient heavyweights that regularly make that walk to the Smart Cage.