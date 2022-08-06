Brogan Walker vs. Juliana Miller: Height, reach, weight and MMA record comparison

Brogan Walker and Juliana Miller are set to square off this evening at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill in Las Vegas. The bout is part of the finale for The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season and will take place in the women's flyweight division of the UFC.

Walker is the smaller fighter, standing at 163cm tall, whereas Miller is 170cm tall. Despite 'Killer' being taller, it doesn't translate into a reach advantage, with both flyweights sporting a reach of 170cm.

Brogan Walker last weighed in half-a-pound heavier than her 125lbs opponent, but it's unlikely this negligible difference will impact the bout this weekend. Both fighters have less than 10 professional MMA bouts on their records, but Walker is much more experienced than Juliana Miller.

'The Bear' currently has a professional MMA record of seven wins and two losses. Meanwhile, Miller has a professional record of two wins and a solitary loss. However, their records do not include TUF fights, which are deemed exhibition MMA bouts.

When did Brogan Walker make her professional MMA debut?

The Ultimate Fighter contender made her pro debut in MMA back in 2014. Her first bout was against Yoo Jin Jung at PXC 45 in Guam.

Walker managed to win the fight, but she was facing an opponent who had failed to win in her first two professional MMA bouts at the time. 'The Bear' continued her winning streak until 2019, losing to Pearl Gonzalez in her seventh professional outing. The contest took place at Invicta FC 37 and was the first time Walker had been beaten in professional MMA.

Watch Brogan Walker discuss her upcoming bout here:

Her first loss unfortunately led to another, this time to Erin Blanchfield. Both of Walker's losses have come via decision, with the flyweight never being stopped in her professional MMA career.

Walker managed to put these setbacks behind her, going on to submit Emilee King in round one in Invicta before joining TUF. The 33-year-old won both of her bouts via decision and now faces Juliana Miller at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill this weekend.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far