  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Broke the elite messaging machine" - Adam Curry lauds Joe Rogan's Donald Trump interview as a definitive blow to the influence of legacy media

"Broke the elite messaging machine" - Adam Curry lauds Joe Rogan's Donald Trump interview as a definitive blow to the influence of legacy media

By Jake Foley
Modified Feb 20, 2025 23:30 GMT
Joe Rogan
Adam Curry (left) talked about Joe Rogan's (right) interview with Donald Trump helping his vision for podcasting. [Images courtesy: @JoeRogan and @JoeRoganExperience on Instagram]

Adam Curry praised Joe Rogan for his interview with Donald Trump showcasing the benefits of podcasting.

Ad

In the early 2000s, Curry was a pioneer of podcasts who significantly contributed to the growth of alternative media. Earlier this month, Curry was featured on episode #2273 of The Joe Rogan Experience to talk about his journey.

During their three-hour conversation, Curry explained his contribution to RSS feeds and had this to say about how Rogan's viral interview with Donald Trump provided validity to his vision for podcasts:

"Two years later, I see the President of the United States wrapping up his campaign with Joe Rogan on a podcast completely being himself, being a dude. By the way, props for you sticking to your guns. I love that you did that. Now it's got to be here, no restrictions on time."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Curry followed up by saying:

"He understands it. At that moment, I see you sitting there, I'm like, 'We just broke the elite messaging machine.' Phase one complete."

Rogan responded by giving Curry credit for his contribution to the growth of podcasting:

"All because of you, dawg."

Check out Adam Curry's comments below (36:29):

youtube-cover
Ad

Joe Rogan relates with Adam Curry about being "a vessel" for culture-altering concepts

Adam Curry's contribution to podcasting has helped improve a much larger concept of providing less biased media to the general public.

Meanwhile, Joe Rogan related with Curry by creating a comedy club in Austin, Texas that has given many comedians a platform that others wouldn't provide.

Ad

During the previously mentioned podcast, the UFC commentator had this to say about being a vessel to improve the culture of standup comedy:

"I'm just a vessel too. I think that's the case with all of it. I say that to the guys at my comedy club. They're always so thankful that I built this comedy club. I'm like, I think this thing built itself. I think it was just, I was a thing it did through me. It caught me because it knew that I was capable of doing it and impulsive enough and brash enough". [38:08-38:33]
Ad

Curry helped pave the way for Rogan's legendary podcast and many more shows worldwide. The Joe Rogan Experience remains the No. 1 podcast available on Spotify ahead of The Me Robbins Podcast and The MeidasTouch Podcast.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी