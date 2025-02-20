Adam Curry praised Joe Rogan for his interview with Donald Trump showcasing the benefits of podcasting.

In the early 2000s, Curry was a pioneer of podcasts who significantly contributed to the growth of alternative media. Earlier this month, Curry was featured on episode #2273 of The Joe Rogan Experience to talk about his journey.

During their three-hour conversation, Curry explained his contribution to RSS feeds and had this to say about how Rogan's viral interview with Donald Trump provided validity to his vision for podcasts:

"Two years later, I see the President of the United States wrapping up his campaign with Joe Rogan on a podcast completely being himself, being a dude. By the way, props for you sticking to your guns. I love that you did that. Now it's got to be here, no restrictions on time."

Curry followed up by saying:

"He understands it. At that moment, I see you sitting there, I'm like, 'We just broke the elite messaging machine.' Phase one complete."

Rogan responded by giving Curry credit for his contribution to the growth of podcasting:

"All because of you, dawg."

Check out Adam Curry's comments below (36:29):

Joe Rogan relates with Adam Curry about being "a vessel" for culture-altering concepts

Adam Curry's contribution to podcasting has helped improve a much larger concept of providing less biased media to the general public.

Meanwhile, Joe Rogan related with Curry by creating a comedy club in Austin, Texas that has given many comedians a platform that others wouldn't provide.

During the previously mentioned podcast, the UFC commentator had this to say about being a vessel to improve the culture of standup comedy:

"I'm just a vessel too. I think that's the case with all of it. I say that to the guys at my comedy club. They're always so thankful that I built this comedy club. I'm like, I think this thing built itself. I think it was just, I was a thing it did through me. It caught me because it knew that I was capable of doing it and impulsive enough and brash enough". [38:08-38:33]

Curry helped pave the way for Rogan's legendary podcast and many more shows worldwide. The Joe Rogan Experience remains the No. 1 podcast available on Spotify ahead of The Me Robbins Podcast and The MeidasTouch Podcast.

