Broken hand, 23 stitches and more: Jim Miller reveals gruesome injuries sustained in epic UFC 300 war against Bobby Green

Jim Miller made a bit of history when he entered the octagon against Bobby Green at UFC 300 by becoming the only fighter to compete at UFC 100, UFC 200, and UFC 300. While he picked up victories on the first two landmark cards, he wasn't as successful when he faced the No.14-ranked lightweight, losing the bout via a dominant unanimous decision.

The UFC record holder for wins and fights recently shared a video on Instagram, revealing the extent of the injuries he suffered this past weekend. Miller said:

"The struggle is real. Not for why you think, you know like 23 stitches, which is pretty good. Broke my hand at some point in the first [round]. Later half of the round, I broke my toe. I guess I need some milk, but I come home, and it's f**king gorgeous out."

Miller continued:

"Fruit trees are blooming, some of them at least. Peach trees and the nectarines and the pears look great, but I'm like itching to get the f**king garden going. I've shoveled horse manure in a walking boot before, but I think with one side of my body down, it's not going to happen today. So, I appreciate all the support, folks. Love y'all."

Check out Jim Miller's comments on the extent of his injuries suffered against Bobby Green below:

Despite suffering a brutal beatdown at the hands of Green, fans were impressed with Miller's toughness as he refused to quit or back down. While he suffered some very serious injuries, the lightweight contender appears to be in good spirits following a loss that snapped his two-fight win streak.

Will Jim Miller be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame?

Jim Miller holds several UFC records, including having the most wins and fights in promotional history, while training only Charles Oliveira in finishes and submissions. Despite this, Daniel Cormier does not believe he is deserving of a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame. Speaking on a DC & RC segment titled 'Tap In or Tap Out', the UFC Hall of Famer and former double champ stated:

"I tap out, bro. I don't feel like time served immediately puts you in the Hall of Fame. Look, he's got more wins than anyone else, but, I love Jim Miller and this makes it hard for me, but I just don't feel like time served puts you in the Hall of Fame."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on Jim Miller's Hall of Fame case below (starting at the 35:47 mark):

Despite Cormier's comments, Miller's Hall of Fame case appears to be strong. While he never challenged for a title, his longevity with the promotion, combined with his records and the recent induction of Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, will likely result in the lightweight contender being inducted among the sport's greats.

