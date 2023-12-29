"Brothers" - Fans react as Khamzat Chimaev welcomes Gervonta Davis' conversion to Islam with three-word reaction

Gervonta Davis shocked everyone with the recent announcement of his conversion to Islam, including Khamzat Chimaev.

Since the news broke of Davis' new religion, a vast majority of the Muslim community welcomed the WBA lightweight champion with open arms. Chimaev was among the MMA fighters delighted to hear of Davis' conversion, congratulating the boxer on social media.

The fan-favorite UFC middleweight sent a message to Davis on his Instagram story and later on X with two common Arabic phrases. Chimaev's post read:

"Abdul Vahid... Alhamdulillah"

Abdul Wahid — which Davis has embraced as his new name, though not changed legally — loosely translates in English to 'servant of the one' [God]. The phrase 'alhamdulillah' translates to 'all glory to God.'

Fans warmly reacted to Chimaev's online message with the two fighters becoming religious "brothers."

Many other Muslim X users joined in on the comment section of Chimaev's post with similar messages. Fans wrote:

"Now every Muslim is smiling with his heart when they see this pic. Alhamdulillah... Muslim brotherhood."

"MashAllah for our new brother in Islam"

"@Gervontaa we welcome you brother ❤️"

"Real recognize real"

Did Gervonta Davis change his name?

As a part of the announcement regarding his conversion to Islam, Gervonta Davis has said that he has embraced the name Abdul Wahid.

Though Davis publicly stated the name as a part of his acceptance of the religion, the boxer's legal name has not been changed. The undefeated champion's name on social media still also reads as Gervonta Davis.

Davis' new Muslim name, Abdul Wahid, translates to 'servant of the one' in reference to the fighter's new devotion to God. The name change has a lot to do with Davis wanting the public to acknowledge his current motivation in life.

To make the religious and spiritual conversion official, Davis underwent the Shahada process, known as the Muslim profession of faith.