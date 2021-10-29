"This virus can definitely slap you" - Bruce Buffer posts statement on missing a numbered UFC event for the first time since 1996 due to COVID-19

Bruce Buffer's battle with COVID-19 has finally ended.

The enigmatic voice of the UFC provided an update on his health to fans. On the Instagram video, Buffer also stated that he would not be in Abu Dhabi for UFC 267.

He said:

"Hi everybody, sorry to say my Cal Ripken streak, 25 plus years, 266 pay-per-views, the streak is over. I had COVID and I'm just now getting over it. Just finished 14 days of quarantine. I'm sorry I'm not gonna be in Abu Dhabi. I would never miss a show as Dana would say, it would take a bullet to keep me out of the octagon and he's right. But you know what, it took COVID to keep me out of the octagon. I'll be back next week for 268, I'll be stronger than ever, ready to roar like an animal coming out of the cage and I'm gonna blow the roof off Madison Square Garden..."

At the pre-UFC 267 press conference, Dana White confirmed that Bruce Buffer tested positive for COVID-19. White stated that the legendary ring announcer was resting and did not want to make the long trip to Abu Dhabi.

Joe Martinez will take over duties in Buffer's absence at UFC 267. Martinez is often seen announcing at UFC's non-pay-per-view events.

Bruce Buffer, 64, has been a mainstay in the UFC since his first show in 1996. His streak of calling numbered events started at UFC 8 in 1996. It ended at UFC 266, which took place in September 2021.

The UFC's broadcasting team for the upcoming pay-per-view consists of Jon Anik, former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier and the recently retired Paul Felder.

Bruce Buffer got into a physical altercation with a professional MMA fighter, shared details about the incident

Having been in the UFC since 1996, the charismatic announcer is no stranger to physical violence.

Recalling one violent incident, Bruce Buffer claimed he was allegedly hit by a 'karate chop' to his throat by a fighter. Buffer then retaliated with his own strikes as the situation turned into a brawl.

