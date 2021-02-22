Bruce Buffer names his favorite UFC fighter of all time

Bruce Buffer has revealed his favorite UFC fighter of all time. The veteran voice of the octagon asserted that former UFC Welterweight and Middleweight Champion, Georges St-Pierre, is someone he holds in high regard.

Having worked for UFC since 1996, Bruce Buffer is widely revered as one of the greatest combat sports ring announcers of all time. The younger brother of legendary professional boxing ring announcer Michael Buffer, Bruce has etched his name in history as one of the most well-known and successful MMA personalities and a true ambassador of combat sports worldwide.

In an interview with RT Sports MMA, Bruce Buffer opened up on a myriad of topics. Amongst the said topics was a brief discussion on the greatest fighters of all time. The conversation then shifted to which fighter Buffer regards as his favorite –

“Georges St-Pierre,” Bruce Buffer said upon being questioned as to who his favorite fighter is. “I love Georges St-Pierre, you know. There’s just so many. Again, it’s so hard. I’ve got Chuck Liddell ready to come out, you know. There’s just so many. You know, that’s the beauty of this whole thing. Not just one but so many, definitely. But class factor, all-around, everything, role model, you name it, Georges St-Pierre is one of the greatest fighters in and out of the octagon to ever grace our sport. You know, if I was going to put one out there. And I could mention others.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Furthermore, Bruce Buffer also explained that Randy Couture is one of his favorite fighters of all time, pointing out his legendary resume. Couture is a former Light heavyweight and Heavyweight champion and is also a UFC Hall of Famer.

Bruce Buffer and many others in the MMA world hail Georges St-Pierre as one of the true combat sports icons

Georges St-Pierre

Be it Bruce Buffer, UFC President Dana White, or even some of his opponents like Dan Hardy and Michael Bisping, Georges St-Pierre has received widespread praise from the MMA world for being a true combat sports icon.

Advertisement

GSP's last fight transpired back in November 2017. He hasn't competed in a professional MMA bout ever since.

Recently, there were a lot of rumors about Georges St-Pierre potentially returning for a fight against the undefeated, and recently retired, UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, Dana White recently shot down the idea and claimed that neither GSP nor Nurmagomedov are interested in the fight.

Furthermore, with The Eagle consistently claiming that has no intentions of coming out of retirement, the belief is that he could either vacate the UFC Lightweight title or be stripped of it sooner rather than later. Presently, the dream matchup between Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre is seemingly unlikely to come to fruition.

Advertisement