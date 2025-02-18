Bruce Buffer receives his fair share of flowers from fans as he deep-dives into his three-decade journey with UFC: "Better than his brother ever was"

Bruce Buffer, the unmistakable voice behind the UFC’s electrifying moments, has celebrated nearly 30 years in the Octagon with heartfelt reflections and fan support. The iconic announcer, famous for his signature call “It’s Time!," recently opened up about his unconventional journey in an interview with Ariel Helwani.

From humble beginnings marked by persistence and strategic networking – including a breakthrough appearance on the TV show 'Friends' – Buffer carved his own path. Debuting at UFC 8 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 1996, he quickly became an essential part of the sport’s legacy, commanding events with unmatched energy and precision.

In the interview, Buffer stated:

"I knew the UFC would be the biggest thing in fighting sports. I knew it from the beginning. I knew if I cut my teeth on this and stayed in the roach-coach motels and the travel and paid my dues, that it would all culminate into what is has... I did not want to be considered to be riding the coattails of my brother... I wanted to be recognized for Bruce Buffer. I want to be recognized for myself."

Check out Bruce Buffer's post below:

Fans have taken to social media to express their admiration. One remarked:

“Better than his brother ever was”

Others hailed him as “the GOAT” and praised his distinctive voice.

"The greatest to ever do it"

"Bruce Buffer needs to be in the UFC HOF for sure"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Bruce Buffer reflecting on years in the UFC. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

When Bruce Buffer fought a UFC ranked welterweight in an elevator

Bruce Buffer, the UFC’s legendary ring announcer, is known for his electrifying introductions, but few know he once brawled inside an elevator with UFC veteran Frank Trigg.

The incident occurred in December 2020 in Las Vegas. Buffer, Trigg, UFC president Dana White, and his bodyguards were in an elevator when Trigg suddenly struck Buffer on the neck. Shocked, Buffer confronted him.

What followed was a back-and-forth brawl spanning 15-20 floors. The adrenaline-fueled exchange ended only when Buffer noticed blood on his clothes and a peeled-up thumb. Realizing the fight had gone far enough, he called for a stop, and the two men shook hands.

White, pressed against the elevator wall, watched in disbelief as the announcer and fighter traded blows. At the time, Trigg was an active ranked welterweight.

Check out Bruce Buffer’s detailed account of the incident below:

