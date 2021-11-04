Bruce Buffer warns impersonator not to use his iconic "it's time!" catchphrase while announcing fights at Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred FC

Bruce Buffer has no equal when it comes to announcing in the sport of MMA. The iconic voice of the octagon has introduced UFC fighters to fans all across the world nearly every week.

Buffer does appear to have some competition, however, in the form of an aspiring ring announcer who recently signed with Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred FC promotion.

The man in question went viral earlier this year by approaching Masvidal at an autograph signing event. He gave an impromptu introduction to the former UFC welterweight title challenger that sounded remarkably reminiscent of Bruce Buffer.

You can check out the video below:

During an appearance on on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Bruce Buffer reacted to his impersonator's success, wishing the man well. However, he also sent a warning regarding his signature "it's time!" catchphase.

"I think he's maybe 60 percent near what I sound like... And I tell you what, I'll give him the little award for the balls to walk up to the fighters and do all that... I understand they gave him a job and I thought that's great. I'm happy for him. Success breeds competition and competition breeds success and I'm the first one to want to see everybody be successful, okay? But I told Jorge [Masvidal], I said, 'Listen, give him a little message from me... When it comes to him and it comes to your promotion, make sure he doesn't say it's time or we're gonna have to have a conversation.'"

Bruce Buffer's advice on developing an individual style

Whilst Bruce Buffer was clear on his thoughts about stealing from other ring announcers' styles, he did offer some advice on how to become a unique voice in combat sports.

"If you wanna make your mark in life, you gotta be distinctive. You gotta have your own style, okay? You can learn from others, I always tell everybody to learn from others, but develop your own style. Juxtapose it into one big ball and develop your own style... Watch how you physically move, you'll probably hurt your hip."

Check out Bruce Buffer's full appearance on The MMA Hour below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard