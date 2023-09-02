"BRUH DID NOT JUST" - Dillon Danis shares meme on Logan Paul and Nina Agdal's imaginary baby after birth of his son, fans react

Dillon Danis is blessed with his first son. The jiujitsu specialist shared the news on his social media handles. However, Danis shared another post taking aim at his next opponent Logan Paul, and his fiancee Nina Agdal, which surprised fight fans.

While Danis has constantly poked both Paul and his fiancee (generating over 2 billion reach for his posts), a meme right after the announcement of his own son received mixed reactions from fans.

Conor McGregor's teammate, who even broke the calmness of the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, continued his verbal attack on the elder Paul brother

Danis captioned his post, "Logan Paul's first born."

One fan posted a meme of Stephen A. Smith and wrote:

"BRUH DID NOT JUST"

Another believed Danis went a little too far with this meme and mentioned:

"So mean"

Some fans found it hilarious and couldn't contain their laughter.

Here are a few reactions to fans enjoying Dillon Danis's roast of Logan Paul.

Fans react to Dillon Danis's meme of Logan Paul and his fiancee Nina Agdal

Later, Danis shared another post, with a photoshopped image of Logan Paul as his baby and Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal by his side.

The tension between Danis and Paul has been growing for months. Even during the pre-fight press conference, both traded verbal jabs at each other.

All the drama before the contest has fans heavily involved in the contest. Some are calling it the real main event. Paul and Danis will get to settle this once and for all inside the boxing ring on October 14th in the co-main event of KSI vs. Tommy Fury headlined event inside the AO Arena in Manchester.

Dillon Danis will not receive any PPV points for his fight against Logan Paul

Despite claiming he is doing all the promotions for the fight, Dillon Danis revealed on X that he is not getting any extra checks for the fight. The MMA fighter showed his frustration and shared:

The bout against Logan Paul will be Danis's debut in the sweet science and a return after almost two years of inactivity in any form of combat. Could he make the most of this opportunity?