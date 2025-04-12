"Bruh this fight cursed. Why they rebook it?!" - Fans react to Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree Jr headlining UFC Baku 

MMA fans recently voiced their opinions after learning that a Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. fight has been pitted as the main event of UFC Baku. Hill and Rountree Jr. have never locked horns despite the UFC brass' attempts to make the fight happen.

Both Hill and Rountree are coming off losses in their previous fights. Hill endured a third-round TKO defeat against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311. Meanwhile, Rountree most recently faced the then-light heavyweight champ, Alex Pereira. Despite putting up a valiant show of heart, 'The War Horse' endured a crushing fourth-round TKO defeat in their UFC 307 main event encounter.

A recent X update from @ChampRDS relayed information related to the main event of UFC Baku, revealing that Hill and Rountree will headline the event.

Check out the post below:

Fans presented a mixed bag of thoughts in the comments section of the post. However, a few of them labeled the Hill vs. Rountree as a "cursed" fight due to the multiple obstacles it had encountered on its way to materialization. One such comment read:

"Bruh this fight cursed. Why they rebook it?!"

Another fan concurred, writing:

"Cursed fight"

Others mentioned:

"Jamahal gonna take another L"

"RIP Hill"

Check out some more reactions:

Fan reactions to @ChampRDS's X update. [Image courtesy: @ChampRDS's on X]

How many times has the Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. fight been cancelled?

The comments section of the aforementioned X update showcased fans calling the Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. fight a "cursed" one. Most UFC fans may know about another cursed fight in the UFC's history.

Well, it's none other than the coveted Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson fight. This much-anticipated encounter was canceled five times before the UFC community started addressing it as a cursed fight.

However, the Hill vs. Rountree encounter hasn't been through that many cancellations. Records reveal that it has been canceled twice. The fight was canceled for the first time in June 2024 following Rountree's misconduct.

The Hill vs. Rountree Jr. fight was also scheduled as the headliner for the upcoming UFC Kansas City event. This time Hill's pullout made it fall flat. A large chunk of fans will hope for its successful materialization at the UFC Baku on 21 June.

