Whenever Superbon and Marat Grigorian are pitted against each other, fans are guaranteed an exciting and elite technical battle inside the ring. The two combat sports have created a legendary rivalry that dates back to 2018.

The most recent installment of this illustrious battle came in April 2024 at ONE Friday Fights 58 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Highlights of this championship match were reposted by ONE Championship on their Instagram account and captioned it with:

"Highlights from when Superbon and Marat Grigorian ran it back at ONE Friday Fights 58 for the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship 🏆 @superbon_banchamek"

Trending

The signature kicks, particularly Superbon's left high kicks, were enough to secure him the unanimous decision victory, claiming the division's interim belt and creating another layer of drama in his rivalry with ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov.

Because of this highly cerebral fight, fans were left in awe and gave both fighters their due respect after the fight, as users @braslavkrpan, @limktg_7132, @santosbrunoorlandodos, @zoomzoomvan, and @min707911 commented:

"Brutal and beautiful fight. Great fighters but Marat was maybe better in power punches but the kicks went Superbons side. Hope one of them takes the belt from Chingiz"

"Superbon's with the superb game plan, picking apart Marat with kicks from range!! 🇹🇭🧠🔥🦿🔥"

"What a great fight!! Both fighters did their thing! @superbon_banchamek got stronger and stronger towards the end! 🙏🏽🙏🏽"

"One of the best fight on One promotion 🔥 different styles but amazing fight IQs"

Screenshot of fans' comments

Superbon continues to sharpen his skills with recent pad session with famed coach Trainer Gae

Following this latest triumph, which recorded Superbon's fifth win under the world's largest martial arts organization, he is now waiting for the promotion to book a world title rematch with reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov.

While waiting for his second crack at Allazov, the Thai megastar continues to hone his skills, and most recently, he had a pad session with famous coach Trainer Gae, where he displayed enormous power.