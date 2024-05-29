Former two-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and current ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon proved that he is still one of the top strikers on the planet when he defeated Marat Grigorian during their rematch at ONE Friday Fights 58 in April.

Superbon bounced back from his defeat against Tawanchai PK Saenchai in December 2023 to capture the interim gold and secure his fifth victory under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Despite his recent success, the 33-year-old Thai star continues to hone his craft and keep improving his striking skills. Recently, he invited the famous coach Trainer Gae to his own gym at Superbin Training Camp.

ONE Championship shared the clip on Instagram and captioned it with:

"Superbon's got no QUIT 😤 Who should he take on next? 👀 @superbon_banchamek"

In the video, Superbon was seen hitting the pads with Trainer Gae. He displayed various combinations with his punches, kicks, and knee strikes. This latest training session aims to improve his ONE Championship record of five wins and three losses.

Superbon's victories were against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, Tayfun Ozcan, and Marat Grigorian (twice). With the interim championship on his side, he has the right to challenge the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Chingiz Allazov, for a second championship meeting.

Superbon among possible names to compete in upcoming ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix

ONE Championship is planning to make a third installment of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix later this year after the enormous success of the two previous versions of the tournament in 2019 and 2022.

Superbon is among the names expected to make the list of participants later this year, along with featherweight kickboxing stars Masaaki Noiri, Marat Grigorian, and Giorgio Petrosyan.

Fans are hyped and excited for all the possible mouth-watering matches that the promotion could make in the said tournament.