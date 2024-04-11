“My next step is to reclaim the throne” - Superbon fired up to square off against Chingiz Allazov for unification showdown

Fresh off his ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title triumph against long-time rival Marat Grigorian, Superbon is now bracing himself for the unification match with the reigning king of the division, Chingiz Allazov.

Superbon outclassed Grigorian with another classic back-and-forth match in front of the packed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, at ONE Friday Fights 58 last Friday. This victory not only secured him the interim gold but also assured him of another crack against his former tormentor, Allazov.

Speaking to ONE Championship recently, the 33-year-old Thai star revealed that he is locked in on taking back the undisputed crown from the Azerbaijani-Belarusian fighter, as he revealed:

"From now on, my next step is to reclaim the throne. I have to be better in my upcoming fights."

Superbon suffered a second-round knockout loss at the hands of 'Chinga' in their first meeting in January 2023 at ONE Fight Night 6. Since then, he has won two of his next three bouts to immediately jump back into the world title picture.

During the same stretch, the Bangkok-based star also challenged Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46, but received a close majority decision loss.

Superbon says Rodtang and Anatoly Malykhin are the toughest fighters in ONE Championship now

Currently, the Thai kickboxing specialist is undoubtedly in the upper echelon of the top stars in the world's largest martial arts organization, along with other names such as Jonathan Haggerty, Stamp Fairtex, Superlek Kiatmoo9, Demetrious Johnson, Roman Kryklia, Xiong Jing Nan, and Christian Lee.

But he identified the three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin and reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon as the toughest fighters to beat right now and the most interesting athletes in the promotion.

