There is no question that ONE Championship host some of the best strikers in the world, but for former two-time ONE featherweight world champion Superbon, there are two athletes who he thinks are on another level above the rest.

Appearing on the South China Morning Post's YouTube channel recently for an interview, Superbon identified Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Anatoly Malykhin as the athletes who are the toughest to match in their respective divisions.

The 33-year-old Thai star said:

"Most interesting fighters in ONE at the moment: I think right now, Rodtang. It's still hard to beat him. That big guy, in heavyweight MMA [Anatoly Malykhin], t's hard to beat him too. I don't see any opponent that is strong, big and heavy, but strong and fast like him."

Both aformentioned fighters are current world titleholders, as Rodtang reigns as the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and Malykhin as the first and only three-division MMA world champion in the history of the sport and the promotion.

The Russian mauler presently holds the ONE heavyweight MMA world title, ONE light heavyweight world title, and ONE middleweight MMA world title.

Superbon ready to reclaim his place at the top of the ONE featherweight kickboxing division

Superbon's quest to reclaim the 26-golden strap from his former tormentor and current ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Chingiz Allazov, begins in April 5 at ONE Friday Fight 58.

He will face his longtime rival Marat Grigorian in the headliner of the card, where they will battle for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The winner of this rematch on the global stage is expected to have an automatic shot at Allazov's gold.

ONE Friday Fight 58 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms. Check your local listing for more details.