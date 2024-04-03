"I will confirm that rematch with him" - Superbon says interim crown the best ticket to book another fight with Chingiz Allazov

More than winning the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title against second-ranked contender Marat Grigorian in the headliner of ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5, Superbon, a former two-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world title champion, is keen on punching his ticket to a rematch with the reigning divisional king, Chingiz Allazov.

Superbon is scheduled to meet Grigorian for the third time in his pro career and the second time under ONE Championship, as they are expected to put on an entertaining match inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Before he settles the score with his Armenian nemesis, the Thai superstar was recently interviewed by MMA India and was asked if he intends to fight 'Chinga' if he gets the job done against Grigorian, and he answered:

"Yeah, yeah, that's my goal. I want to rematch with Chingiz Allazov. And then if I win this fight, I will confirm that rematch with him."

The 33-year-old striking maestro lost his 26-pound golden belt to Allazov during his second world title defense in January 2023 at ONE Fight Night 6, where he suffered a second-round knockout defeat.

Superbon confident of beating Marat Grigorian because of his predictability

After two fights with Grigorian, Superbon has come to the realization that he is a very predictable opponent because, according to him, he only has one weapon, which is his punches. The former undisputed king of the featherweight kickboxing division thinks that the Hemmers Gym representative is a one-trick pony.

With this knowledge, the Thai superstar wants to redeem himself through a spectacular highlight-reel victory. Furthermore, he wants to secure the additional $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, which he would give to his team.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will be available on global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com in Asia primetime on April 5.

