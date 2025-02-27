"Brutal kicks that guy has" - Fans feel the sheer pain Tawanchai PK Saenchai's leg-breaking kicks against Jamal Yusupov

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai put the gold on the line for the very first time in February 2023 at ONE Fight Night 7 against Jamal Yusupov.

Fans were concerned about his chances of retaining the 155-pound Muay Thai crown as 'Yeniceri' had rattled off three straight wins to start his ONE tenure, featuring unanimous decision wins over striking greats Samy Sana and Jo Nattawut.

However, the Thai megastar dispelled such fears after ending Yusupov's night with just four leg kicks, the last of which limped him and forced referee Olivier Coste to stop the fight.

Check out the finish below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

In the comments section, fans gave the 25-year-old his flowers for utilizing an underrated aspect of a striker's arsenal — the leg kicks. They wrote:

"Lowkicks are underrated and super effective. Low stamina high effectivity."

"Brutal kicks that guy has."

"Just half for me and I'll end up in rehab 😮😮😮"

"Might wanna check those."

"Tawanchai is a cold-blooded killer."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Interestingly, he repeated this feat of a bone-breaking finish when he broke Davit Kiria's arm with a thunderous kick early in the third round of their August 2023 kickboxing bout.

Tawanchai to battle Japanese star for interim kickboxing gold in March

Tawanchai is focused on winning the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 and becoming a two-sport ONE world champion.

Looking to prevent that outcome is former K-1 super lightweight and welterweight champion Masaaki Noiri, who is coming off a second-round knockout of Shakir Al-Tekreeti this past January to notch his first win in the world's largest martial arts promotion.

ONE 172 will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event is available at watch.onefc.com.

