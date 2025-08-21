  • home icon
  • Bryan Battle removed from UFC roster after latest weight miss, fans react: "That is very unfortunate"

Bryan Battle removed from UFC roster after latest weight miss, fans react: "That is very unfortunate"

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Aug 21, 2025 06:59 GMT
Fans on Bryan Battle getting removed from the UFC. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Fans on Bryan Battle getting removed from the UFC. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Bryan Battle has been removed from the UFC roster. The Missouri native notably missed weight for his middleweight bout against Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC 319 last weekend by four pounds despite moving up from welterweight before the pay-per-view event.

This violation was Battle's second consecutive weight miss, after previously tipping the scales four pounds over the welterweight limit in his last outing against Randy Brown at UFC 310 last December. He was fined 30% of his purse, and the fight went ahead at catchweight. Before that, Battle missed weight by two pounds for his welterweight fight against Gabriel Green in May 2023.

Battle's consistent issues with cutting weight have cost him his spot on the UFC roster. ESPN MMA confirmed his removal from the promotion via an X post, stating:

"The UFC has released Bryan Battle from its roster after back-to-back weight misses, officials confirmed to @bokamotoESPN on Wednesday. Battle won the middleweight tournament in the 29th season of "The Ultimate Fighter" in 2021 and held a UFC record of 7-1."

Fight fans soon flocked to the X post's comments section to express their reactions and thoughts.

One fan wrote:

"Wow! That is very unfortunate."

Another fan wrote:

"Tough but fair. You can't keep missing weight in this sport, no matter how talented you are. Shame to see a promising career derailed like that."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshots from @espnmma on X

Bryan Battle apologizes to fans for missing weight for Nursulton Ruziboev fight at UFC 319

Bryan Battle missing weight for his UFC 319 bout against Nursulton Ruziboev ultimately resulted in the fight being scrapped. In the aftermath, the Missouri native issued an apology on social media after unsurprisingly coming under significant heat from fans.

In an Instagram post, Battle expressed his thoughts on the matter and vowed to make a bold return. He wrote:

"Sorry to everyone I let down, I’m genuinely sorry from the bottom of my heart. But this isn’t over yet, I’m not done. Thank you to everyone who’s reached out to me with positivity, also thanks to everyone who’s holding me accountable through this as well. The game continues."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Edited by Nishant Zende.
