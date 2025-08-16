UFC 319 loses another fight due to weight-miss issue, marking third bout to be scrapped on card

The upcoming UFC 319 fight card has taken another hit after Bryan Battle failed to make weight, resulting in the scrapping of his scheduled bout. Battle came in at 190 pounds, four pounds over the middleweight limit, for his fight against Nursulton Ruziboev.The promotion first announced the matchup would continue as a catchweight with a fine. However, they quickly reversed the decision and canceled the contest. The cancellation marks the third on the card and continues a concerning trend for Battle.He missed weight by four pounds in December at UFC 310 when he faced Randy Brown at welterweight. The bout went ahead, and Battle secured a split decision win. Earlier in his career, he also came in heavy against Gabriel Green in 2023, winning by knockout despite being two pounds over the limit.Saturday’s fight was meant to mark a middleweight return, yet Battle still arrived heavy on the scales. The repeated issues have raised questions about his long-term prospects in the UFC and his ability to manage weight across divisions consistently. Ruziboev, who entered with a 36-9-2 record, remains sidelined without a replacement fight.UFC 319 now moves forward with a 12-bout lineup featuring Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev for the middleweight title at the United Center in Chicago. The event takes place Saturday, Aug. 16, and streams live on ESPN+ pay-per-view with prelims on ESPN.Daniel Cormier questions Bryan Battle’s continued weight struggles at UFC 319 weigh-in showDaniel Cormier expressed concern over Bryan Battle’s latest weight miss on the UFC 319 weigh-in show. He pointed out that Battle has now missed weight across multiple divisions, including welterweight and middleweight.Cormier also said that it is unusual for a fighter to move up in weight yet still struggle to make the limit. He suggested that repeated failures at the scale risk damaging Battle’s reputation and future opportunities in the UFC. He said:&quot;I don't understand. Especially when he's having as much success as he's having right now in his career... Yeah, he lied [about making weight]...He looks soft. Like I don't understand. Like 190.&quot; [1:56:30 onwards]