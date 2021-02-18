Bryan Caraway net worth: What's the former UFC fighter's worth?

As of 2021, UFC veteran Bryan Caraway's net worth is reportedly estimated at around $1 million, according to Know Net Worth.

Caraway had a seven-year stint in the UFC, and his last promotional fight was against Pedro Munhoz in The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters Finale.

During his UFC career, Caraway racked up big wins against the likes of Aljamain Sterling and Eddie Wineland, which saw him break into the top five of the UFC bantamweight division rankings.

Before signing with the UFC, Caraway competed in major MMA promotions like Strikeforce, Elite XC, and WEC (World Extreme Cagefighting).

The 36-year-old left the UFC in 2018.

Caraway's last fight was in July 2019 against Raja Shippen at Battlefield FC 2, which he won via unanimous decision.

Bryan Carway was recently in the news after he allegedly stole an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) from his ex-girlfriend, Miesha Tate.

Tate is a former UFC women's bantamweight champion who last fought Raquel Pennington in 2016.

Caraway and Tate apparently started dating in 2005, but the pair had a fallout in 2017.

Advertisement

According to an initial report by the Tri-City Herald, Caraway was charged with insurance fraud after he allegedly forged the vehicle's title which legally belonged to Tate.

Bryan Caraway's controversies with Miesha Tate's opponents

Bryan Caraway has often been criticized for having altercations with Miesha Tate's opponents.

Ahead of Tate's fight against Ronda Rousey for the Strikeforce women's bantamweight title in 2012, Caraway went on a Twitter spree, claiming that he would "knock Rousey's teeth out."

"If she (Ronda Rouse) wants to challenge a man I'll knock her teeth dwn her throat the break her arm!... I dnt hit Women! But she not a women. She gonna act like a dude she can deal w the consequences," Caraway wrote in his tweets.

Apart from Rousey, Bryan Caraway also had a heated exchange with Cat Zingano.

Tate fought Zingano in her UFC debut in 2013, but lost the fight via TKO in the final round. Zingano later accused Caraway of elbowing her at the weigh-ins.

"(Bryan Caraway) Smiled back in my face then elbowed me in the head at weigh-ins. I was pissed. I considered him in that same respect. I am a fighter all the same, but that was dirty and cheap to do to anyone, let alone a girl," Zingano told Bloody Elbow.