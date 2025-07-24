Bryce Mitchell dismissing Ilia Topuria's perceived invincibility sends fans into frenzy: "17 have tried, 17 have failed"

Bryce Mitchell recently claimed that his former opponent Ilia Topuria isn't invincible, sparking reactions from MMA fans worldwide. Many criticized Mitchell for his remarks, citing his past experience with the Georgian-Spaniard.During the UFC Abu Dhabi media day, Mitchell offered his thoughts on Topuria, suggesting that Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan could pose a threat to the newly crowned lightweight kingpin. The American said:''If Islam [Makhachev] gets on top of [Topuria], he’s in trouble...If Arman [Tsarukyan] gets him down, he’ll do great. What’s great about Ilia is his shot selection, and he doesn’t waste his energy. But he is not unbeatable bro. I blacked his eye on a night when I didn’t have no power in my arms. If I had gone in there healthy he’d have two black eyes.''Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments below:Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.One fan wrote:''17 have tried, 17 have failed''Another stated:''Ilia himself said he’s beatable though, so I don’t think Bryce is taking a dig at him more than he is having confidence in himself''Other fans wrote:''The fighters that talk too much sh*t like Bryce are the ones that got KO the most. Dog that bark doesn’t really bite.''''Conclusion according to all fighters who lost to Topuria: 1) He won, but he has no power. Some unknown UFC fighters have more power in their hands than Topuria. 2) He's not invincible, and if it weren’t for X excuses, I would have ragdolled him or put him to sleep.''Check out more reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]Mitchell will return this Saturday in a bantamweight bout against Said Nurmagomedov in the prelims of UFC Abu Dhabi.Bryce Mitchell talks about his loss to Ilia TopuriaBryce Mitchell was on a six-fight win streak before facing Ilia Topuria in a featherweight bout at UFC 282 in 2022. The unbeaten lightweight champion submitted Mitchell with an arm-triangle choke in the second round.In a recent interview with Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie, 'Thug Nasty' voiced his desire to face Topuria again, saying:''The Ilia [Topuria] fight, that's the one fight that still just makes me mad to this day...I wish I could get that rematch. Obviously, I don't deserve it, but I think that I can beat him. I know I can, but I'll never get to prove that to the world, but that's OK. Not everything happens the way that you want it.&quot;Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments below (5:13):