Bryce Mitchell shares honest reaction to Dana White not censoring or punishing him for recent controversial comments

Bryce Mitchell recently discussed the UFC not censoring him for his recent controversial comments and expressed gratitude toward Dana White for granting him the freedom to speak his mind without consequence.

It's no secret that Mitchell is among the most outspoken fighters on the UFC roster and rarely shies away from expressing his unfiltered opinions on sensitive social issues. Over the past few months, the Arkansas native came under public fire for his controversial views on the events of World War 2 and the villains in that story.

Despite public pressure, the UFC refused to de-platform the featherweight fighter and allowed him to express his views as his own. While White slammed Mitchell for being grossly uninformed, even he refused to take the Arkansas native's voice away.

Ahead of his fight against Jean Silva at UFC 314 this weekend, Mitchell addressed the promotion and its CEO not silencing him. During a media day interview, he said:

"Absolutely. I totally love the UFC with all my heart. There's no hate in my heart at all, especially toward the UFC. There's nowhere I would rather work... And Dana, he's entitled to all of his opinions. I'm glad that he said everything that he did. I have nothing bad to say about Dana."

He continued:

"I love him so much with all my heart... If everybody thinks I'm dumb, that's fine. Say it. Let it be known... It's your right... There should be no censorship."

Jean Silva shares cold preview for Bryce Mitchell fight ahead of UFC 314

Jean Silva isn't ruling out potentially retiring Bryce Mitchell for good at UFC 314 this weekend. The Brazilian recently shared his thoughts on fighting 'Thug Nasty' and predicted hurting the Arkansas native to the point of retirement.

At the official UFC 314 media day, Silva addressed the bad blood between him and Mitchell. Expressing his eagerness to silence his opponent, 'Lord' shared his prediction for the fight and said:

"He’s fought Ilia Topuria. He beat Edson Barboza and Dan Ige. Everything was going good until that knockout, until he got knocked out by Josh Emmett, and I think that really messed up his brain and his emotions, and everything just kind of went wrong."

He continued:

"So the fight’s going to go, he’s going to try to take me down, I’m going to defend, I’m going to throw some shots at his head, might knock him out in the first, in the second. We’ll see, but maybe he’ll need to retire after this because he’s going to have some brain damage after this one."

