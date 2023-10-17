Buakaw believes Tawanchai can upset Superbon under kickboxing rules: “He can do anything”

The legend of reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai continues to grow, so much so that even icons of combat sports are now following his every fight and giving their different fight breakdown videos on his impeccable stand-up style.

Among those icons is Muay Thai and kickboxing legend Buakaw Banchamek, who recently featured Tawanchai in a video breakdown on his official YouTube channel.

The 41-year-old legend has analyzed what went down with his kickboxing fight with Davit Kiria.

In one juncture of the video, Buakaw even said that because of how impressive Tawanchai performed in the kickboxing ruleset, he can even beat the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn, as he said:

“If they fight under kickboxing rules, Superbon might hold the advantage because he’s familiar with the rules. But based on Tawanchai’s recent wins [in kickboxing], I think he can do anything, get comfortable, and even upset Superbon.”

Tawanchai and Superbon were supposed to fight in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6 for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title, but due to the muscle tear on the latter’s right calf, he was forced to withdraw from the fight.

‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut stepped in and replaced Superbon as Tawanchai’s opponent in the card, where the 24-year-old was tested by the American-based athlete through three rounds of their kickboxing showdown.

Eventually, Tawanchai got the unanimous decision victory to pick up his second kickboxing win under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

There is no official date for the rescheduled fight between the two Thai superstars, but ONE Championship is keen on booking that fight once Superbon fully recovers from his unfortunate injury.

