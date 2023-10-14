Buakaw says Tawanchai’s speed should be key in eventual clash with Superbon: “His timing is perfect”

The highly anticipated ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title showdown between reigning champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn may have been pushed back to a later date, but many are expecting the two to meet in the shortest time available.

This after Superbon was forced to withdraw from the originally scheduled date of the fight due to a muscle tear he suffered in his right calf while preparing for the megafight. He was slated to go up against Tawanchai for the latter’s gold in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15 on Friday, October 6, inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

There are no official announcements yet on the next possible date of this Tawanchai-Superbon title fight because the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai representative is still recuperating from the said injury.

Despite this unfortunate incident, the hype and excitement for this fight didn’t die down, as everyone in the combat sports community still awaits this fight to finally happen.

Among the famous personalities who are pumped up for this bout is Muay Thai and kickboxing legend Buakaw Banchamek.

Buakaw gave a quick preview of the fight and how it would play out. The 41-year-old striking icon shared these thoughts in a video he released on his official YouTube channel by saying:

“If Superbon can speed up, it’ll make a significant difference. On the other hand, if he’s slower than Tawanchai, he definitely has a problem. Tawanchai is fast and his timing is perfect.”

It will be interesting if this analysis by Buakaw comes to life on fight night, but with his decades of fighting experience, he is the one person that fans and pundits can trust for his statements.

You can watch the ONE Fight Night 15 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.