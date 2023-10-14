Buakaw breaks down Tawanchai’s mean TKO of Davit Kiria, says his kicks can even bend steel

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has not only captured the attention of fans and pundits in the combat sports community but also fellow icons of the sport, in particular Buakaw Banchamek.

The Muay Thai and kickboxing great recently featured the 24-year-old’s fight with Davit Kiria on his official YouTube channel, where he gave a breakdown of how Tawanchai managed to break Kiria’s arm in their ONE Fight Night 13 showdown on August 4, 2023, which resulted in a third-round TKO stoppage.

In the breakdown video, the 41-year-old explained how the Georgian caught the highest possible impact from the strike. Buakaw also mentioned that the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative can even bend steel with the power that he holds.

Buakaw stated:

“One person kicked at another who was coming into the kick. That escalated the force. From 50 to 60 percent to 100 percent. One person lunged forward while the other loaded the strike. Even if the bones were hard as steel, it’s still gonna bend with the power of his kicks.”

He added:

“A good kickboxer always knows that he has to target his opponent’s arms to make it numb and weak to throw a solid punch.”

Aside from this unbelievable victory over Kiria, Tawanchai also has stoppage wins against Sean Clancy, Saemapetch Fairtex, Niclas Larsen, and Jamal Yusupov. The king of the Muay Thai featherweight division is coming off a unanimous decision win over Jo Nattawut in their featherweight kickboxing showdown at ONE Fight Night 15 on Friday, October 6.

