Buakaw extols Tawanchai after impressive ONE kickboxing debut: “His attacking moves are always solid”

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai proved that he is not just a one-sport wonder as he made an astounding kickboxing debut at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4.

That evening, the Thai phenom scored a third-round TKO win over Georgian veteran Davit Kiria, finishing him inside just 29 seconds of the third stanza.

The flawless performance from the 24-year-old phenom was capped off by the lethal left kick to the Team Kiria athlete’s arms, which even caused an injury after breaking it.

This victory has sent strong shockwaves to other top contenders in the featherweight kickboxing division, especially to the current champion, Chingiz Allazov.

Apart from making a statement, Tawanchai has also captured the attention of Muay Thai and kickboxing legend Buakaw Banchamek, as he was featured in one of his breakdown videos on his YouTube channel.

Buakaw looked back at Tawanchai’s win over Kiria and made an analysis of their fight, where he praised the young world champion for his solid attacking arsenal that was key to his triumph by stating:

“I can tell that Tawanchai was well prepared. He’s buff and has nice kicks that he can use as long range weapons. His attacking moves are always solid. Davit’s style was more jumping around and punching. If he doesn’t do that, he can’t beat Tawanchai. Tawanchai’s kicks are powerful. He’s a southpaw.”

Tawanchai is coming off another masterful kickboxing win over Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 15, where he scored a unanimous decision inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, October 6.

Currently, he is also waiting for ONE Championship’s word on the rescheduled date of his mega fight with former two-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon.

