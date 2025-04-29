Buakaw pumped to see Masaaki Noiri face Thai striking maestro in unification war: "He will be a good test for Superbon"

Legendary striking specialist Buakaw Banchamek expects Masaaki Noiri to hold his own when he collides with Superbon in their upcoming featherweight kickboxing world title unification showdown.

The Thai icon shared his assessment via his YouTube channel after breaking down the Japanese fighter's impressive win over Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172 in Saitama Super Arena last month.

"Next up, he has a tough test against Superbon," the 42-year-old said, adding that Masaaki Noiri could give his fellow countryman a run for their money when they lock horns down the road.

He continued:

"It will be an interesting fight between two of the best in the division. He did well against Tawanchai, and I think he will be a good test for Superbon."

Watch the full clip here:

The Team Vasileus megastar stunned fans in Saitama last month when he stopped the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion to claim the division's interim crown alongside a US$50,000 performance bonus.

Noiri demonstrated tactical patience throughout the contest, carefully studying his decorated opponent in the first two rounds before forcing a TKO stoppage at 1:55 of round three.

His triumph in 'The Land of the Rising Sun' improved his slate to 51-13 and set up what promises to be an explosive world title duel with divisional king Superbon.

Fight fans who missed his fight or ONE 172 can watch the entire event via replay at watch.onefc.com.

Masaaki Noiri ready to keep on evolving for epic Superbon war

Despite impressing the masses and handing Tawanchai his first stoppage defeat in the promotion, Masaaki Noiri isn't taking his inevitable showdown with Superbon lightly.

The 31-year-old believes there were flaws present in his upset of the PK Saenchaimuaythai Gym star in Japan, and he is determined to fix them before he returns for another epic world title duel.

He told My Navi News:

"There are areas I need some improvements in. But I'm ready to work on it and improve my plan when I do get that match [against Superbon]."

Can Noiri take out another Thai icon on his way to greatness? Let us know below!

