Buakaw sings praise for ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai: "This guy’s the real deal" 

It isn't easy to impress striking legend Buakaw Banchamek, but ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has done just that throughout his meteoric rise in ONE Championship.

Speaking on his YouTube channel recently, the legendary Thai praised the young superstar's comprehensive skill set and devastating striking arsenal. He believes the 26-year-old featherweight Muay Thai king is indeed one of the sport's premier talents.

"Tawanchai's known for his brutal kicks. He's aggressive and has a sharp style. This guy's the real deal. He's really complete," Buakaw declared.

The endorsement from the 42-year-old, widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers, carries significant weight. And truth be told, the ONE world champion has looked nothing short of spectacular over the past few years.

The PK Saenchaimuaythaigym superstar has racked up an impressive 10-2 resume across Muay Thai and kickboxing in ONE Championship, owning big wins against decorated veterans like Superbon, Jo Nattawut, Davit Kiria, and Saemapetch Fairtex.

Though he did have his two-sport dream crushed by Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172 in Saitama, Japan, it shouldn't take long for him to get his swag back and return to the winner's column in the promotion.

Watch the clip on Buakaw's YouTube channel here:

Liam Harrison believes Tawanchai's style is best suited for Muay Thai

Speaking in the aftermath of the Thai's loss to Noiri, Liam Harrison believes the PK Saenchaimuaythaigym warrior should stick to his lane in Muay Thai.

"I've seen Tawanchai get knocked out in kickboxing before when he fought in China a couple of years ago. I don't think it quite suits his style. I think he's much better under the Muay Thai ruleset, to be fair," the Bad Company man told the promotion.

The Thai suffered a third-round TKO loss to the Japanese star, who looks to swap his interim gold against divisional king Superbon in a ONE featherweight kickboxing world title unification matchup down the road.

