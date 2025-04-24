“I don’t think it quite suits his style” - Liam Harrison suggests Tawanchai may not be at his best in kickboxing

Liam Harrison believes Tawanchai's fighting style is better suited for Muay Thai.

On March 23, Tawanchai faced Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE 172. Tawanchai, a five-time ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, previously held a 2-0 promotional record in kickboxing.

Tawanchai was considered a sizeable betting favorite against Noiri. The Japanese striker had other plans, as the venue in his home country of Japan erupted when he knocked out the Muay Thai specialist in round three.

Liam Harrison, a well-respected Muay Thai legend in ONE Championship, recently did an interview with the South China Morning Post and had this to say about Tawanchai's skillset in kickboxing compared to Muay Thai:

"I’ve seen Tawanchai get knocked out in kickboxing before when he fought in China a couple of years ago. I don’t think it quite suits his style. I think he’s much better under the Muay Thai rule set, to be fair."

Tawanchai, aged 26, suffered his lone promotional Muay Thai defeat against Sitthichai in August 2021.

The Thai superstar has since dominated the ONE featherweight Muay Thai division, earning wins against Jo Nattawut, Superbon (twice), Samapetch Fairtex, and Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

Watch Harrison's entire interview with the South China Morning Post below:

What's next for Tawanchai in ONE Championship?

Tawanchai is expected to return to the ONE featherweight Muay Thai division later this year. Meanwhile, world champion Superbon and interim title holder Masaaki Noiri will determine an undisputed featherweight kickboxing king.

Tawanchai doesn't have a clear-cut number one contender to defend his world title against next time out. He already holds two wins against the number one-ranked Superbon, while three-ranked Jo Nattawut and five-ranked Sitthichai are coming off Muay Thai losses.

Number two-ranked Bampara Kouyate is a potential option, as he's won back-to-back fights by knockout against Luke Lessei and Jo Nattawut. Number four-ranked Shadow Singha Mawynn has also impressed with five consecutive wins.

Another contender to keep an eye on is unranked Nico Carrillo. The former bantamweight superstar recently moved up to featherweight and put the division on notice by becoming the first Muay Thai fighter in ONE to finish Sitthichai.

