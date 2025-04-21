“I was impressed” - Superbon weighs in on Masaaki Noiri’s title-clinching finish of Tawanchai in Saitama

Superbon was impressed with Masaaki Noiri's stunning finish of Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172.

Ad

Emanating from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan, Noiri entered his clash with Tawanchai as the underdog in the eyes of many.

However, Noiri flipped the script in round three, putting Tawanchai away with a brutal barrage of strikes to claim the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

With the win, Masaaki Noiri has set the stage for a showdown with reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world titleholder Superbon.

Offering his take on Noiri's defeat of Tawanchai, Superbon admitted to being impressed by the performance and offered his congratulations to the former K-1 star. Speaking to the promotion in a recent interview, he said:

"I would say I was impressed. That’s all I can say. He did what he had to do. Just have to congratulate him."

Ad

Ad

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

Superbon is confident he can handle anything Masaaki Noiri throws at him

While Masaaki Noiri managed to do something that Superbon has not been able to do in two attempts—defeat Tawanchai—the current featherweight kickboxing king is confident that he'll be able to handle anything Noiri throws at him in their inevitable unification clash.

Ad

Superbon added:

"I've faced [Marat] Grigorian, who hits way harder, and who attacks you non-stop for five rounds. And [Giorgio] Petrosyan was much harder, too. So I can handle it."

Ad

Superbon is currently sitting on back-to-back wins, defeating Tayfun Ozcan and the aforementioned Marat Grigorian.

That, on top of victories over Sitthichai, Petrosyan, and 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut, has made perhaps the best P4P striker in all of kickboxing.

Can Noiri deliver another stunning upset on martial arts' biggest global stage, or will Superbon show the world exactly why he is one of the best in the world?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.