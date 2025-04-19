“I can handle it” - Superbon supremely confident he’ll have Masaaki Noiri’s number in impending world title war

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon is not bothered about facing the newly minted ONE interim featherweight title holder Masaaki Noiri because he believes he has fought better competition.

Speaking to the media recently, Superbon explained why he doesn't feel threatened much about the Japanese striking sensation, as he stated:

"I've faced Grigorian, who hits way harder, and who attacks you non-stop for five rounds. And Petrosyan was much harder, too. So I can handle it."

Check out Superbon's interview here:

Noiri was the first fighter in the world's largest martial arts organization to score a stoppage win over Tawanchai PK Saenchai. He caught the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion with an atomic punch that eventually led to the third-round finish in the co-main event of ONE 172 last March 23 in front of his home fans at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Furthermore, Masaaki Noiri captured the 26-pound golden belt and earned his shot against Superbon in a unification match in the foreseeable future for the division's undisputed crown.

Masaaki Noiri claims that the ONE 172 will be used by rising stars as stepping stone for their careers

In a recent interview with My Navi News, the Team Vasileus representative said that the recently concluded ONE 172 event, which went down inside the legendary venue, will be the jumping board for young stars to boost their popularity and star power.

According to the 31-year-old striking maestro, they need to put in the work, and good things will follow.

"There were plenty of good talent at ONE 172. And I think the event has sort of become a stepping stone for many young fighters on what they can aims for if they work hard and where they can reach."

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com

