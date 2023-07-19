Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida doesn’t intend to sell his fights by mocking or insulting others. Instead, the ONE Championship heavyweight star wants to stay true to himself and let his fights do the talking.

True enough, the 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion, who returns against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13, has done exceptionally well through that method.

With four first-round finishes against elite opposition, the sky seems to be the limit for the American Top Team and Evolve MMA athlete. Regardless, he wants to approach competing in the same manner for as long as he is a martial artist.

Speaking on the Money Moicano Podcast, ‘Buchecha’ told Renato Moicano:

“So if I do [trash talking], it's not going to be me. It's going to sound fake. So I'm not the kind of guy. You guys are funny. When you guys talk, you can see that you are playing a character.”

Watch the podcast below:

Many martial artists have relied on trash-talk to sell their fights and build their reputations. The 32-year-old, however, has risen through the heavyweight ranks by focusing on his training and staying polite.

In the circle, his displays have sent a message and alerted some of the top dogs in the 265-pound division. And he looks all set to respond with another statement against the Senegalese tank inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, August 4.

After all, a victory for ‘Buchecha’ could push him towards world title contention against divisional king Anatoly Malykhin. So, the martial artist knows what he needs to do come fight night.

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.