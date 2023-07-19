Anatoly Malykhin promises to leave lasting impression if he’ll be part of ONE’s Qatar debut

Two-division ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin is ready to deliver another highlight-reel-worthy knockout should he book himself a spot on ONE Championship’s highly anticipated debut in Qatar.

Anatoly Malykhin scored the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career last month, scoring a second-round TKO against former heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar. Unifying his interim title with Bhullar’s undisputed crown, ‘Sladkiy’ is now the promotion’s unified heavyweight world titleholder, adding that achievement to a resume that already includes the ONE light heavyweight title.

Despite being a month removed from his last appearance inside the circle, fans are already clamoring for another Anatoly Malykhin fight. When and where that will take place is yet to be determined. Speaking at the ONE Fight Night 12 post-fight press event, the Russian juggernaut promised fans another epic performance should he find himself heading to Qatar when ONE makes its highly anticipated debut in the Middle Eastern country.

“I would be remembered by the local audience 100 percent with my beautiful knockout,” Malykhin said when asked about fighting in the Qatar card."

Last month, it was revealed that ONE Championship had signed an MOU to bring events to Qatar as early as this year. Details remain sparse, but all signs point toward ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong curating another stacked super event in the Qatar capital of Doha.

Until then, fans can expect to see another epic ONE event on August 4 when the promotion returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video. The event will feature two can’t-miss world title fights as Chingiz Allazov puts his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title on the line against Marat Grigorian.

In the co-main event, Mikey Musumeci will defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title against reigning strawweight titleholder Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.