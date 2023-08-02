‘Buchecha’ aims for five out of five and take ‘one more step’ in budding MMA career

17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and rising ONE Championship heavyweight mixed martial arts star Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida makes his highly anticipated return to action this Friday night, and is going for his fifth straight victory since transitioning to the sport of MMA in 2021.

Almeida is set to face Senegalese wrestling sensation Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4th.

Speaking in a video on his official YouTube channel, Almeida says he is ready to win his next fight and take one more step toward MMA glory.

The 32-year-old Brazilian grappling legend said:

“I'm going to Thailand, where my fight will be. Let's go, right? Let's go towards my fifth fight and with God's will, towards my fifth victory. And one more step taken, one more step taken on this MMA journey.”

‘Buchecha’ was last seen in action at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II in August of 2022. He defeated former ONE interim heavyweight world title challenger Kirill Grishenko via first-round heel hook submission, and then took a break for the rest of the year. Now he’s back and ready to resume his march toward the heavyweight throne.

‘Reug Reug’, meanwhile, has won four of his last five in ONE Championship. His two most recent victories have come over Batradz Gazzaev by technical knockout and Jasur Mirzamukhamedov via unanimous decision.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all of the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news and updates surrounding the event, as it happens.