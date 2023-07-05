WATCH: ‘Reug Reug’ grappling three guys at the same time in preparation for ‘Buchecha’

Senegalese wrestling phenom and ONE Championship heavyweight Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane will have the biggest fight of his MMA career as he faces 17-time BJJ world champion Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4th.

Going against a legend in jiu-jitsu like Almeida, 'Reug Reug' has to employ all the services and training he can. He must prepare for a tough ground battle, so much so that he's grappling with multiple people simultaneously on the mat.

ONE Championship posted a video of Kane's intense and near-outrageous grappling training ahead of ONE Fight Night 13:

"Reug Reug can't be ovepowered 🔥 He throws down with Buchecha at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video! 🔥 Which heavyweight superstar will emerge victorious? 🤔 @reug_reug1⁠"

We're unsure if he is joking, but if Kane can ward off three grown men and defend himself from being choked out, he may have a strong chance against 'Buchecha.' His brute strength alone can deal with the near-perfect technical mastery of his Brazilian foe.

Oumar Kane made his ONE debut in January 2021 with just a 1-0 pro-MMA record. After two first-round finishes, his ascent toward the top was halted by a controversial loss to Kirill Grishenko. Since then, the hulking 31-year-old bounced back with two straight wins, including a hard-earned unanimous decision win against Zhasur Mirzamukhamedov last year.

Meanwhile, Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida holds a perfect 4-0 record, with all his victories under the ONE Championship banner. Almeida’s opponents have yet to survive the first round, as the BJJ legend used his grappling wizardly to finish the bouts in under 5 minutes. His last performance was in August 2022, submitting previous 'Reug Reug' opponent Kirill Grishenko with a heel hook in just one minute and four seconds.

‘Buchecha’ vs. ‘Reug Reug’ will collide at ONE Fight Night 13, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. North American Prime Video subscribers can watch the event live and for free.

