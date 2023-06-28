‘Buchecha’ believes his jiu-jitsu game is ‘even better’ since MMA transition

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida thinks his dedication to MMA has only helped his bread and butter, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, thrive even more than when he was just a pure grappler.

The ONE heavyweight superstar, who returns against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 on Friday, August 4, believes that is the case since his heart and attention have been on the all-encompassing discipline.

During a recent appearance on the JAXXON PODCAST, the Sao Paolo native was asked whether or not he has seen any improvements in the main pillar of his arsenal.

The American Top Team and Evolve MMA athlete responded:

“Being honest, I think it’s now even better [since transitioning to MMA]. So if I would go compete, people can surely see my jiu-jitsu is much better. Because I just train no-gi.”

Watch the podcast below:

It is definitely a scary prospect for anyone who goes toe-to-toe with ‘Buchecha’ next.

After all, the Brazilian martial artist is already one of the world’s best submission grappling artists. He proved that by amassing several accolades in no-gi and GI tournaments worldwide.

Besides, ‘Buchecha’ has been long described by analysts as an exemplary athlete in the sport, having spent the majority of the past two decades focused on his grappling prowess.

Furthermore, he has displayed his elite jiu-jitsu skills on the ONE Championship stage, gaining three first-round submissions versus Kirll Grishenko, Kang Ji Won, and Anderson Silva.

Perhaps a fourth submission win could be on the cards for him against Kane at ONE Fight Night 13, available to watch for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

