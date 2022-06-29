“ONE Championship is my home” - ‘Buchecha’ talks about being a perfect fit for ONE

The world’s greatest jiu-jitsu fighter, Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida, said he feels right at home with ONE Championship.

Buchecha made his transition from Brazilian jiu-jitsu to mixed martial arts when he joined the ONE roster two years ago.

Before turning 30, the Brazilian native earned multiple world titles in gi and no-gi championships, becoming an all-time record holder for the most gold medals in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Almeida dominated the sport in every sense of the word. After exhausting his time in the grappling world, the decision to move to MMA came easy to him. He also talked about how he and ONE Championship are a perfect match.

Almeida told Bloody Elbow in an exclusive interview:

"My mission in jiu-jitsu is done. ‘Mission accomplished’ is how I view my career in the gi.”

The Brazilian continued:

"ONE Championship is my home. I’m so happy and glad to be a part of this organization. When I met Chatri [Sityodtong] and learned how ONE works, it fit for me perfectly. It’s not about the show business part, it’s about being a true martial artist. That’s what I am.”

ONE championship prides itself as an authentic martial artist organization that has “deep-rooted values of integrity, humility, honor, respect, courage, discipline, and compassion.”

The submission specialist has come to the right place where he can also compete in two disciplines if he wants to, submission grappling and MMA.

The opportunities to continue in his profession are endless as ONE Championship looks to expand its multi-disciplinary roster.

For now, ONE fans are more than delighted to see the world champion fight under MMA rules. The Brazilian has a challenging career ahead of him as he sets his eyes on achieving another world championship title.

Buchecha praises ONE Championship for historic growth in viewership in 2021

'Buchecha' took to Instagram to share a picture of a statistical report from Nielsen that indicates a massive growth in ONE Championship’s viewership.

The image shows a graph tallying the total video views from top sports organizations across the world. As the image illustrates, ONE Championship is one of the 3 top global sports organizations to double their viewership in 2021.

Almeida captioned the unprecedented phenomenon with:

"It’s amazing to see how @onechampionship and @yodchatri are bringing our sport to Next Level, of course now I am fighting MMA but to see what they are doing for Grappling it’s unbelievable and it makes me to fight not only MMA but Grappling as well inside the @onechampionship circle!I am really happy to be part of all that and I can’t wait to be fighting for ONE in US Soil soon! The sky is the limit!”

Check out the Instagram post below:

ONE’s outreach to the public has generated over 13 million video views from social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Now that ONE has signed a deal with Amazon Prime Video, numbers are guaranteed to reach a new level for the Asian promotion.

