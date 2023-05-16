‘Buchecha’ goes over the disciplines ahead of bout against ‘Reug Reug’

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida updated fans after completing a jiu-jitsu training session.

Almeida is a 17x BJJ world champion who made a smooth transition to MMA. After winning his first four fights, all inside the distance, the 33-year-old Brazilian is expected to have a highly-anticipated heavyweight matchup in August at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

‘Buchecha’ will likely be matched up against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane. The Senegalese wrestler holds a promotional record of 4-1, with three KO/TKOs and two consecutive wins. Ahead of the intriguing heavyweight clash, the BJJ legend shared an Instagram post of him training at American Top Team with the caption saying:

“Jiu Jitsu session to finish the week!”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida made his ONE Championship debut in September 2021, defeating Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva with a first-round submission. Three months later, he continued climbing the ONE heavyweight division with another first-round submission against Kang Ji Won.

Heading into 2022, Almeida was considered a legitimate heavyweight contender. He showed his evolution as an MMA fighter by securing his first TKO finish against Simon Carson in June 2022. Two months later, the world-class BJJ competitor scored his fourth and latest win with another first-round submission against former interim heavyweight world title challenger Kirill Grishenko.

‘Buchecha’ has been humble by saying he isn’t in a rush for a world title shot. With that said, it’ll be difficult for ONE to deny him a one with a win against Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane. Only time will tell if he can emerge victorious against the Senaglese rising superstar.

