‘Buchecha’ jumps on Reddit for Ask Me Anything session ahead of ONE Fight Night 13 

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida will answer fans’ questions on Reddit before fighting on Friday night.

Before most ONE Championship events, the combat sports promotion tends to provide fans with an opportunity to connect with their favorite fighters. With ONE Fight Night 13 going down later this week, Almeida agreed to interact with his supporters by participating in an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit.

The BJJ legend will be answering questions on Wednesday at 10 p.m. PST. He made the official announcement on Instagram by saying:

“Hey guys, I’m doing an AMA on R/MMA before my fight on August 4th at ONE Fight Night 13! Ask Me Anything @ONEChampionship”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida solidified himself as one of the greatest BJJ competitors before transitioning to MMA. In September 2021, the 17x BJJ world champion fought in the circle for the first time, defeating Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva by first-round submission.

Since then, Almeida has dominated every opponent in his way, leading to a 4-0 promotional record, with all his wins coming in the first round. He last fought in August 2022 and secured a first-round heel hook finish against former ONE interim heavyweight world title challenger Kirill Grishenko.

On August 4, ‘Buchecha’ hopes to potentially earn a heavyweight world title shot by taking out ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13. Kane holds a promotional record of 4-1, with three wins by KO/TKO. The 31-year-ol Senegalese fighter is riding a two-fight win streak after defeating Batradz Gazzaev and Jasur Mirzamukhamedov.

‘Buchecha’ vs. ‘Reug Reug’ is one of several intriguing bouts scheduled for ONE Fight Night 13, which takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The August 4 event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.