WATCH: ‘Buchecha’s’ unstoppable rampage in ONE Championship’s heavyweight ranks

17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and undefeated ONE heavyweight contender Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is, undoubtedly, the most accomplished submission grappler in MMA history. This is no exaggeration, this is a fact. Just watch all his pro-MMA fights alone and you'd know we're telling the truth.

The total fight time of Almeida's pro MMA bouts so far, which were all fought under the ONE Championship banner, is shorter than nine minutes. That's right, before you even finish your morning guided meditations, 'Buchecha' has already strangled four behemoths inside the circle.

ONE Championship posted highlight videos of all his fights on Instagram:

"Buchecha's total fight time after four MMA fights: 8min 50s 😱 @marcusbuchecha⁠"

Almeida made his pro MMA debut in September 2021 at ONE: Revolution where he easily submitted Anderson 'Braddock' Silva with a north-south choke. Less than three months later, the Brazilian grappling icon faced South Korean KO king Kang Ji Won at ONE: Winter Warriors. Almeida never gave the hulking Korean any space to even throw a punch as he took him down early and submitted him with a rear-naked choke.

Next, Almeida showed his expanding overall MMA arsenal as he defeated Australia's Simon Carson via ground-and-pound TKO at ONE 158 back in June last year. His performance would have made the legend Mark Coleman proud. In his latest bout, 'Buchecha' submitted former ONE interim heavyweight world title challenger Kirill Grishenko at ONE on Prime Video 1 late last year. He did so with a quick heel-hook submission.

Almeida is now scheduled to lock horns with Senegalese wrestling superstar Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. With four first-round finishes in a row in the promotion, another dominant win may very well grant the 17-time BJJ world champion his first world title shot in MMA.

Fans in North America can watch all the action live and for free on Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.